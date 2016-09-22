FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU hints at appeal against new WTO report on Airbus subsidies
September 22, 2016 / 3:30 PM / a year ago

EU hints at appeal against new WTO report on Airbus subsidies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Union (EU) flags fly in front of the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, December 3, 2015.Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - The European Union signaled on Thursday that it may appeal the latest World Trade Organization judgment against European government subsidies for planemaker Airbus <AIR.PA, saying it found some of the newly published findings "unsatisfactory".

The trade bloc's European Commission headquarters said the WTO report, which found the subsidies had harmed U.S. competitor Boeing (BA.N), should be read in the context of two other reports expected to address U.S. subsidies in coming months.

The Commision said the EU had prevailed over U.S. arguments that aid for the A350 and A380 jetliners fell into the WTO's most serious category of banned support that has to be withdrawn without delay, while support for other aircraft had ended.

"But there are certain findings of the panel that we consider to be unsatisfactory. We are closely analysing the report," it said, noting that both the EU and the United States had the right to appeal.

Reporting by Tim Hepher

