BRUSSELS The European Union launched an appeal on Thursday against a World Trade Organization panel finding last month that it had failed to rein in billions of dollars in subsidies to planemaker Airbus (AIR.PA).

The European Union in particular disagreed with the conclusion that, even though most of the subsidies challenged by the United States had ended, the EU had not yet fully complied with a previous ruling, the European Commission said in a statement.

The EU also considers that the panel made several errors in its assessment of the alleged harm that these subsidies caused to Airbus rival Boeing (BA.N).

(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)