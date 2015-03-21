FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's SPD won't back down in U.S. trade talks
Sections
Featured
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Nuclear weapons
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 21, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

Germany's SPD won't back down in U.S. trade talks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel attends a news conference in Berlin March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s economy minister has promised to block any clauses in a trade deal between the European Union and the United States that go against the ideals of his center-left Social Democrats (SPD), including investor protection clauses wanted by the Americans.

“What the SPD doesn’t want won’t happen,” Sigmar Gabriel, who is also Germany’s deputy chancellor, told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper in an interview published on Saturday.

The European Commission is trying to prevent differences on arbitration from blocking the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP), which would encompass almost half the global economy and could generate $100 billion (67 billion pounds) a year in additional economic output on both sides of the Atlantic.

Many in Europe, including the European Parliament, fear U.S. multinationals will use a so-called investor-to-state dispute settlement (ISDS) mechanism to challenge Europe’s food, labor and environmental laws on the grounds that these restrict free commerce. The United States will not accept a deal without it.

Unblocking the issue with a revamped form of ISDS could help negotiators reach a trade deal by the end of 2015.

European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom defended the ISDS mechanism this week, saying European companies needed it because U.S. law does not bar discrimination against foreign investors and that if ISDS were modernized, governments would not be bullied by big multinationals to change national laws.

Gabriel appeared adamant that Europe should not accept what he termed the “privatization” of arbitration, though he added that Malmstrom was helping to overcome scepticism about TTIP.

“We won’t accept any pressure for further liberalization or privatization. We won’t lower any social, environmental or consumer protection standards,” he said. “And we will not -- I am completely sure of this -- see any privatization of arbitration.”

Reporting by Stephen Brown; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.