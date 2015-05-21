FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU wants framework for trade deal with U.S. by end-2015: Merkel
May 21, 2015 / 7:52 AM / 2 years ago

EU wants framework for trade deal with U.S. by end-2015: Merkel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gives a speech during the Petersberg Climate Dialogue conference in Berlin, Germany, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz/Pool

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany and its European partners remain committed to achieving the political framework for a Europe-U.S. free trade deal by the end of this year, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

At a time of disappointing economic growth on both sides of the Atlantic, the planned Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) could generate new jobs and $100 billion a year in additional output, according to the European Commission.

However, many Germans are wary of the impact of any deal on food standards, auto safety and the environment. Merkel said Germany still wanted to clinch a deal.

“Our common goal remains to establish the political framework for a trans-Atlantic free trade agreement by the end of 2015,” Merkel said in a speech to Germany’s Bundestag lower house of parliament.

Reporting by Paul Carrel and Madeline Chambers

