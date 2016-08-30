Top U.S. trade official to head to Europe to work on trade deal: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman will travel to Europe in mid-September to try to push forward a free trade pact with the EU that some European officials have said is all but dead, the White House said on Tuesday.

"I anticipate that when he travels to Europe in mid-September that they'll be engaged in substantive discussions and hopefully will be able to make some additional progress," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters.