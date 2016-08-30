FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Top U.S. trade official to head to Europe to work on trade deal: White House
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
August 30, 2016

Top U.S. trade official to head to Europe to work on trade deal: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman arrives for a meeting with Japan's Economics Minister Akira Amari in Tokyo April 19, 2015.Yuya Shino

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman will travel to Europe in mid-September to try to push forward a free trade pact with the EU that some European officials have said is all but dead, the White House said on Tuesday.

"I anticipate that when he travels to Europe in mid-September that they'll be engaged in substantive discussions and hopefully will be able to make some additional progress," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
