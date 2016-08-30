FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Hollande says transatlantic trade talks 'bogged down'
August 30, 2016 / 10:36 AM / a year ago

France's Hollande says transatlantic trade talks 'bogged down'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French President Francois Hollande waits for a guest at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, August 29, 2016.Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - Talks between the European Union and the United States over a free trade deal are "bogged down" and there little chance of an agreement this year, French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday.

In a speech to French ambassadors he added that he could not support an agreement that would be concluded before the end of U.S. President Barack Obama's mandate in January next year.

"The negotiations are bogged down, positions have not been respected, it's clearly unbalanced," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, French trade minister Matthias Fekl said he would request a halt to the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) negotiations at a meeting of trade ministers in the September.

Reporting by John Irish; Editing Andrew Callus

