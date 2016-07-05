TTIP free trade deal between U.S. and EU at dead end: Italy minister

A worker adjusts European Union and U.S. flags at the start of the 2nd round of EU-US trade negotiations for Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels in this November 11, 2013 file photo.

ROME (Reuters) - A free trade deal being negotiated by the European Union and the United States is at a dead end and an agreement with Canada is also at risk, Italy's industry minister said on Tuesday.

"I think (the TTIP deal) will fall through, and the agreement with Canada is at risk of doing the same. We have been negotiating it for too long," Carlo Calenda said at an event in Rome.

Calenda said confidence in the negotiations was lacking.

Talks on the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP), a sweeping U.S.-European free trade deal, started three years ago, but the two sides have been unable to settle differences over various issues, including agriculture.