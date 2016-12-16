United States appeals against latest WTO Boeing subsidies ruling

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United States appealed on Friday against a ruling on tax breaks for Boeing, the World Trade Organization said on its website, the latest step in a more than a decade-old transatlantic spat over subsidies for Boeing and Airbus.

A panel of WTO adjudicators ruled last month that a tax break from Washington state to help U.S. planemaker Boeing (BA.N) develop its new 777X jetliner was a prohibited subsidy.

Details of the appeal were not immediately available, but Boeing said last month that it was confident that the United States would be able to reverse the ruling.