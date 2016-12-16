China holds first live-fire drills with aircraft carrier, warships
BEIJING China's military has carried out its first ever live-fire drills using an aircraft carrier and fighters in the northeastern Bohai Sea close to Korea, state media said.
GENEVA The United States appealed on Friday against a ruling on tax breaks for Boeing, the World Trade Organization said on its website, the latest step in a more than a decade-old transatlantic spat over subsidies for Boeing and Airbus.
A panel of WTO adjudicators ruled last month that a tax break from Washington state to help U.S. planemaker Boeing (BA.N) develop its new 777X jetliner was a prohibited subsidy.
Details of the appeal were not immediately available, but Boeing said last month that it was confident that the United States would be able to reverse the ruling.
SEOUL The former leader of South Korea's main opposition party, who is leading polls of candidates to be the next president, said on Thursday deployment of a U.S. anti-missile system that has antagonized China should be decided by the next administration.
WASHINGTON The White House on Thursday said it was unaware of any planned changes to the deployment of a U.S. anti-missile system in South Korea despite recent political changes there.