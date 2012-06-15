FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Van Rompuy convenes call for EU leaders ahead of G20
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 15, 2012 / 9:16 AM / in 5 years

Van Rompuy convenes call for EU leaders ahead of G20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Herman Van Rompuy will host a phone call on Friday between the leaders of Germany, Italy, France and Britain to prepare for next week’s meeting of the Group of 20 leading industrial nations, his spokesman said on Friday.

“Van Rompuy will host a call of the European participants of the G20 on Friday afternoon,” the spokesman said. “This is to coordinate the positions of the European participants ahead of the G20 meeting.”

The call will include German Chancellor Angela Merkel, British Prime Minister David Cameron, Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti, French President Francois Hollande and European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso.

G20 leaders will meet in Los Cabos, Mexico on June 18-19. Their conversations will be dominated by the European debt crisis.

Reporting by John O'Donnell; editing by Rex Merrifield

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.