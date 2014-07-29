EU antitrust regulators scrap luxury watch makers probe

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators scrapped on Tuesday a probe into the refusal by several luxury watch makers to supply spare parts to independent repairers, saying they saw only a limited possibility of finding any wrongdoing.

The three-year investigation by the European Commission was triggered by Europe’s second-highest court, which in 2010 said the Commission had been wrong to reject a complaint by industry body CEAHR against the watch makers.

CEAHR, whose members include watch and clock repairers in nine EU countries including France, Germany, Italy and Britain, said the luxury watch makers’ actions were anti-competitive and could drive independent craftsmen out of business.

“Following a comprehensive investigation, the Commission has concluded that there is limited likelihood of finding such an infringement in the present case. The Commission has accordingly decided to close its antitrust probe,” the EU regulator said.