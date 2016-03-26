More wheat than projected may be hiding out in Europe: Braun

(Reuters) - This year’s wheat harvest in the European Union is likely to add even more to the global wheat glut than industry estimates would have you think.

On Monday, EU’s crop monitoring service, MARS, released its first yield estimates for this year’s grain and oilseed crops in the EU, which produces more wheat than any single country in the world. The message on wheat was similar to recent outlooks from other agencies - namely, that conditions are good but yields are expected to fall from last year’s record levels.

This line echoes almost verbatim most 2015 outlooks written one year ago. It was widely believed that the record-smashing 2014 wheat crop would remain an anomaly, but last year’s harvest, which is now flirting with 160 million tonnes, outperformed both 2014 and expectations.

MARS is just one of several groups that have publicly pegged initial estimates in recent weeks for the upcoming EU wheat harvest. MARS’s parent agency, EU’s executive European Commission, holds a conservative view of 152 million tonnes, and on the higher end is European farming federation Copa-Cogeca at 156 million tonnes (tmsnrt.rs/1q0s9Z9).

The current industry view is that EU wheat yield will fall about 0.2 tonne per hectare from 2015’s high, which would also place it below 2014. This slight drop might seem negligible, but given the harvested area expectations, the difference in production amounts to in excess of 5 million tonnes.

MARS is very clear about how it arrived at its conclusion on yield. The top of its report reads: “At this stage of the season the forecasts are based on the historical trend or average values.” It is probably safe to assume that most other agencies formed their initial outlooks using this method, too.

Using trends and averages seems like a fair approach for the forecasts at this point, especially given the critical impact of springtime weather on the final outcome. But in light of lessons learned from last season, this method may be shielding several million tonnes of wheat from the market’s view.

LARGE IS JUSTIFIED

The 2016 EU wheat harvest will be bolstered by one of the largest harvested areas in several decades. According to mid-March figures from grain lobby COCERAL, wheat area gains over last season are generally coming out of higher-yielding countries.

Aside from the planting increase, the vast majority of winter crops in Europe have emerged from the mild winter virtually unscathed, just like in the past two years. Warmer temperatures and adequate rainfall during the winter months place EU wheat in an excellent position to record a third consecutive season of sky-high yields.

Crop ratings are at a five-year high in EU’s largest wheat producer, France. As of last week, 92 percent of the soft wheat crop was in good or excellent condition.

Further, MARS reported that the majority of French wheat, the soft variety, is about two weeks ahead of the past two years developmentally, while durum wheat is almost a month further advanced. The further ahead the crop is developed, the less the warmer and potentially drier weather at the tail end of spring would hurt yields.

But late spring weather may matter less than it might seem. The key months for yield formation in EU’s major wheat producing countries are May and June, and last year, the rain shut off for the season after the first week in May over most of Europe. This had caused many crop forecasters to pare down their estimates, but a record crop was realized after all was said and done.

Perhaps helping last year’s yields a great deal was the fact that temperatures during May and June were not extreme, though the southern tier of Europe, including much of France, was net warm over this time frame on top of the dryness.

Applying the same logic to this year, so long as temperatures between now and July do not become too erratic, much of the EU wheat crop might be home free if Europe can make it through the next six weeks with adequate rainfall. But at this point, it is difficult to rule out yield-damaging hot weather at any point over the next couple of months.

Input on EU’s 2016 crops from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a major benchmark agency, will not be available until May 10. Last May, USDA undercut the 2015 EU wheat harvest in its initial forecast by more than 8 million tonnes.

But in fairness, so did everyone else.

