EU's Almunia says could probe Google's YouTube dominance
June 30, 2014 / 12:41 PM / 3 years ago

EU's Almunia says could probe Google's YouTube dominance

Foo Yun Chee, Huw Jones

2 Min Read

European Union Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia addresses a news conference at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels June 11, 2014.REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

LONDON (Reuters) - Europe’s antitrust chief said on Monday he could investigate Google’s YouTube if he saw any attempt by the company to abuse its dominant position in online video searching.

The comments by European Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia came as he wraps up a separate case against Google, the world’s most popular search engine, which was triggered by complaints from Microsoft and others.

“We are receiving more complaints, for instance the way Google leverages the search engine,” Almunia told a Chatham House conference.

“YouTube for instance, it’s another kind of activity where Google can also leverage their market power in search engine, and maybe this will give way to another investigation,” he said.

Almunia said one issue was whether to extend the ongoing case against Google following new complaints or to open a separate investigation.

Last week, music trade association Impala asked European Union antitrust regulators to intervene in a row with YouTube over its paid streaming music service, saying some conditions demanded by the company were anti-competitive.

YouTube, the world’s most popular online video website, has said the proposed new service would provide new revenue for the music industry. It is aiming to launch it by the end of the summer.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
