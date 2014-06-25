FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU Commission rejects Dutch bid to rule on Liberty, Ziggo deal
#Deals
June 25, 2014 / 9:50 AM / 3 years ago

EU Commission rejects Dutch bid to rule on Liberty, Ziggo deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Wednesday it would rule on the proposed takeover of Dutch cable group Ziggo by U.S. peer Liberty Global, rejecting a bid by the Dutch regulator to take charge of the case.

The Commission said it took on the case because Liberty Global was also present in other European countries and so a verdict might affect other markets in the 28-member bloc.

“Under these circumstances the Commission concluded that there were no compelling reasons to depart from the Commission’s original jurisdiction and refer the case back to the Netherlands,” said the Commission, which acts as the competition watchdog in the European Union.

In January, Liberty Global and Ziggo agreed on a deal which valued the Dutch company and its debt at around 10 billion euros.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
