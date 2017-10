A portion of the signage at the main gate of The Walt Disney Co. is pictured in Burbank, California May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

PARIS (Reuters) - French theme park operator Euro Disney EDLP.PA said on Tuesday that parent Walt Disney Company (DIS.N) and two of its French units had agreed to extend l.332 billion euros in loans to help refinance its debt.

“This refinancing will help us reduce the cost of our debt and benefit from a greater flexibility for investments and operational management,” Philippe Gas, Chairman of Euro Disney said in a statement.