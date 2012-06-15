No talk of two-speed euro zone in German government: President

ROME (Reuters) - German President Joachim Gauck said on Friday that Germany had no interest in splitting up the euro zone into stronger and weaker members and he had never heard members of the federal government discuss such an option.

Speaking at a news conference in Rome with Italian President Giorgio Napolitano, Gauck said a core group of stronger states was “the worst scenario” that could emerge from the euro zone debt crisis.

“I have never heard members of the federal government discuss a two-speed Europe,” he said according to an Italian interpreter’s translation of his comments.