FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU's Schulz warns before summit Greek finances are 'dangerous'
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 19, 2015 / 7:38 AM / 2 years ago

EU's Schulz warns before summit Greek finances are 'dangerous'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

People holding umbrellas make their way next to fluttering Greek national flags on the main Constitution (Syntagma) square during heavy rainfall in Athens March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

BERLIN (Reuters) - European Parliament President Martin Schulz said on Thursday, shortly before EU leaders meet in Brussels, that Greece’s financial situation was “dangerous” and it needed two to three billion euros in the short term to avoid bankruptcy.

“Time is short,” Schulz told Deutschlandfunk radio just hours before European Union leaders discuss Greece’s bailout at their summit. “In the short term, two to three billion (euros) are needed to keep to the existing obligations,” he said.

Schulz said Greece had to make further payments by the end of the month, its banks needed money and its central bank’s ability to supply funds was almost exhausted.

“So it would be good if Greece fulfils the obligations that it has agreed to - then further money will flow,” said Schulz.

“The willingness of the Greek government to cooperate must improve,” he said, when asked about reports that Greece was holding back information from its euro zone peers on its progress with reforms.

If Athens runs out of cash by the end of the month and defaults on its debt, policymakers fear it could force itself out of the euro zone.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Stephen Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.