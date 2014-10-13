FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Deals
October 13, 2014 / 3:45 PM / 3 years ago

Saudi Prince plans to subscribe to Euro Disney rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Eurodisney theme park employee Jeffrey Concklin of the US, who plays the role of "Buffalo Bill", demonstrates outside the gate of the Magic Kingdom, Eurodisney's second park, at Marne-la-Vallee, Eastern Paris, December 29, 2005. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

DUBAI (Reuters) - Prince Alwaleed bin Talal plans to subscribe to the 351 million-euro ($445 million) rights issue unveiled last week by Euro Disney EDLP.PA, the cash-strapped operator of Disneyland Paris, a spokeswoman for the Saudi billionaire’s investment arm said on Monday.

His Kingdom Holdings, with 10 percent, is Euro Disney’s second largest shareholder behind parent Walt Disney Co. (DIS.N), which holds 39.8 percent.

“I would like to confirm that Kingdom is planning to subscribe to the Euro Disney rights issue,” a company spokeswoman said, confirming British media reports.

Walt Disney is setting up a 1 billion-euro refinancing of which the rights issue forms a part. The refinancing will inject 420 million euro in cash into the Euro Disney group and eliminate 600 million euros of debt owed to Walt Disney via an equity swap.

Reporting by David French; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by Natalie Huet

