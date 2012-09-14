FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cyprus says will not survive without aid: Austria's Fekter
#Business News
September 14, 2012

Cyprus says will not survive without aid: Austria's Fekter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Cyprus told euro zone finance ministers that it will not be able to continue without financial assistance, Austria’s finance minister said on Friday, adding that this matter was being studied.

“Cyprus told us that they would not be able to make it without financial assistance,” Maria Fekter told reporters after the meeting of the euro zone finance ministers.

Although it is in talks with international lenders from Europe, the IMF and the European Central Bank, Cyprus had also previously applied to Moscow, a close business and political ally, for aid.

Reporting By John O'Donnell

