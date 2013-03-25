FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro zone finance ministers approve Cyprus rescue plan
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 25, 2013 / 1:09 AM / 5 years ago

Euro zone finance ministers approve Cyprus rescue plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers gave their approval to an EU-IMF plan for restructuring Cyprus’s banking sector on Monday, putting their stamp on a proposal that will fundamentally overhaul the country’s two largest banks.

One official involved in the Eurogroup discussions confirmed that the 17 euro zone ministers had given their backing to the plan, which was negotiated earlier on Sunday between Cyprus’s president and EU and IMF leaders, was workable.

“It’s approved,” the official said by text message.

The proposal will see the creation of a “good bank” and a “bad bank”, with deposits below 100,000 euros in Popular Bank of Cyprus transferred to the Bank of Cyprus, the country’s largest lender.

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Annika Breidthardt; Writing by Luke Baker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.