THE HAGUE (Reuters) - Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Monday that Greece and its lenders have a lot of work to do to agree terms of its emergency bailout and that he hopes to agree on the next steps by the end of 2015.

Speaking to the Foreign Press Association in The Hague, Dijsselbloem said “The Greek government still has a lot of work to do and I hope to get it all done before the end of the year.”