October 26, 2012 / 1:36 PM / in 5 years

Euro zone ministers to hold call on Greece October 31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - - Euro zone finance ministers, called the Eurogroup, will hold a conference call next Wednesday afternoon to discuss Greece, the spokesman for the Eurogroup president said on Friday.

Greece is due to receive almost 31 billion euros ($40 billion) in the next tranche of emergency loans from the euro zone bailout fund, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), if it gets a go-ahead from international inspectors called the Troika.

“The conference call is confirmed. The scope of discussions will depend on progress made until then,” Guy Schuller said.

The call will follow discussions on Greek debt sustainability, reforms and austerity policies among junior euro zone finance ministers and treasury officials which took place on Thursday and next Monday.

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
