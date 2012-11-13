French finance minister: aim is to disburse funds to Greece by end-Nov

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU finance ministers meet on Tuesday seeking to break an impasse over a new regime to supervise banks, but with much of the plan contested and time running short to agree, the European Union risks seeing this centerpiece reform unravel.

Their talks follow a meeting of euro zone finance ministers where disagreement between Greece’s international lenders over how long to give Athens to get its debts down to a sustainable level reignited fears that the euro zone debt crisis could flare anew.