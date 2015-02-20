FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek bailout extension request not clear enough-Netherlands
February 20, 2015 / 12:36 PM / 3 years ago

Greek bailout extension request not clear enough-Netherlands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The Greek request to extend its international bailout by six months is not clear enough now to be accepted, Dutch junior finance minister Eric Wiebes said on Friday, ahead of a meeting of euro zone ministers that is to discuss the request.

“We have said in 2012 what the terms are and it is now up to the Greeks to show that they are living up to all of these terms,” Wiebes told reporters.

“The Netherlands agree with Germany that the letter gave insufficient guarantees to ascertain that the Greeks are ready to live up to all the requirements,” he said.

“We will ask the Greeks to make this clearer. From this session we will see whether the Greeks are ready to live up to all the requirements. If that is the case we can talk about an extension,” he said.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, writing by Jan Strupczewski

