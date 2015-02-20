FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IMF, Germany, Greece, Eurogroup head in talks before Eurogroup
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 20, 2015 / 1:33 PM / 3 years ago

IMF, Germany, Greece, Eurogroup head in talks before Eurogroup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The German and Greek finance ministers were holding talks with the heads of the IMF and the Eurogroup, officials said, trying to facilitate a deal on a Greek bailout request before all euro zone finance ministers meet later on Friday.

The preparatory talks involve Germany’s Wolfgang Schaeuble and Yanis Varoufakis of Greece, Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who is the Dutch finance minister, and Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund.

Meetings were taking place in various formats, with not all four present at every stage of the talks, officials said.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.