Euro zone ministers ready to meet when Greek reform review ready
#Business News
October 8, 2012 / 10:14 PM / in 5 years

Euro zone ministers ready to meet when Greek reform review ready

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers are ready to meet as soon as a mission of international lenders completes its review of Greek reforms that the country has to implement to secure further euro zone financial aid, the chairman of euro zone ministers said.

“We will of course continue to monitor the situation closely and are ready to reconvene once the review process by the Troika has been completed,” Luxembourg Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker told a news conference after the ministers’ talks.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
