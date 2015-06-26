Dijsselbloem has good chance of remaining Eurogroup head: Dutch PM

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Dutch finance minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem has a good chance of being re-elected as the head of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers but nothing is certain, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday.

Dijsselbloem, whose term expires on July 21, is widely seen continuing in the job, though Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos has been put forward as a possible successor.

“My impression is that Dijsselbloem can sleep well, though you never know. These are exciting processes and you need 19 votes,” Rutte told reporters after a European Summit in Brussels.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said he had talked with Rutte during the meeting, though not about de Guindos.

“Rutte and I have a very good relationship, though we both have our own lives,” Rajoy told reporters.