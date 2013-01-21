FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dutch finance minister confirmed as new head of Eurogroup
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 21, 2013 / 9:05 PM / 5 years ago

Dutch finance minister confirmed as new head of Eurogroup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Netherlands' Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem (L) is congratulated by Luxembourg's Prime Minister and former Eurogroup Chairman Jean-Claude Juncker during his first news conference after being appointed new Eurogroup President during a euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem was confirmed by his euro zone peers as president of the Eurogroup on Monday, a senior euro zone official said.

The ministers, meeting in Brussels, appointed Dijsselbloem to take over from Luxembourg’s Jean-Claude Juncker as the head of the influential group of policymakers, which comprises the 17 finance ministers from the euro zone countries.

Dijsselbloem told his colleagues on Monday he wanted to move on from simply fighting crises and focus on longer-term policies to boost fledgling confidence and restore growth, and that he saw an enhanced role for his new task.

Reporting by Annika Breidthardt; writing by Rex Merrifield

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.