Euronext nominates Stéphane Boujnah as CEO
September 10, 2015 / 5:26 PM / 2 years ago

Euronext nominates Stéphane Boujnah as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Pan-European exchange operator Euronext NV said it nominated Stéphane Boujnah as its chief executive and chairman.

Boujnah, 51, would start in November, the company said on Thursday.

Boujnah is head of continental Europe at Santander Global Banking and Markets, the global business unit of Spain’s Grupo Santander. He has also worked for Deutsche Bank AG, Credit Suisse Group AG and the French government.

Shareholders are slated to vote on his appointment at an extraordinary shareholder meeting in October.

Euronext’s previous chairman and CEO, Dominique Cerutti, left the company in May to join consulting firm Altran Technologies SA as chairman and CEO.

Amsterdam-based Euronext operates stock exchanges and fixed-income and derivatives markets in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, London and Lisbon.

Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
