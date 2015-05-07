FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euronext ex-CEO tells employees quick exit in company's interests
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
Hurricane Irma
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
May 7, 2015 / 7:42 PM / 2 years ago

Euronext ex-CEO tells employees quick exit in company's interests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Former Euronext CEO Dominique Cerutti sought to calm unease about his early departure from the pan-European exchange operator, telling employees it was in the best interests of the group to ensure its stability.

Cerutti was due to leave the company on July 15 to head Altran Technologies but on Tuesday Euronext named chief operating officer Jos Dijsselhof as interim CEO.

Some labor union representatives at the operator of bourses in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, London and Lisbon had raised questions about Cerutti’s sudden departure.

“It was important to put in place as soon as possible managers who represent Euronext’s future,” Cerutti said in an emailed message to the company’s employees, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.

Reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier, writing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.