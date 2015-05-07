Euronext ex-CEO tells employees quick exit in company's interests

PARIS (Reuters) - Former Euronext CEO Dominique Cerutti sought to calm unease about his early departure from the pan-European exchange operator, telling employees it was in the best interests of the group to ensure its stability.

Cerutti was due to leave the company on July 15 to head Altran Technologies but on Tuesday Euronext named chief operating officer Jos Dijsselhof as interim CEO.

Some labor union representatives at the operator of bourses in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, London and Lisbon had raised questions about Cerutti’s sudden departure.

“It was important to put in place as soon as possible managers who represent Euronext’s future,” Cerutti said in an emailed message to the company’s employees, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.