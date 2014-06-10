TEST: Euronext launches IPO, values business at up to $2.38 bln

PARIS (Reuters) - Euronext said on Tuesday it aims to raise between 880 million euros and 1.158 billion euros in an initial public offering which would value the European financial markets operator at up to 1.75 billion euros ($2.38 billion).

Euronext’s parent Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE.N) will offer up to 60.15 percent of the capital of the company in the IPO, or 42,108,230 shares, expected to be priced at between 19 and 25 euros per share.

A group of institutional investors, which include French banks BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) and Societe Generale (SOGN.PA), Dutch firm ABN Amro, Belgian government investment vehicle SFPI, European clearing house Euroclear, and a unit of Portugal’s Banco BPI (BBPI.LS), will take a 33.36 percent stake in the market operator at a 4 percent discount to the IPO price.

In addition, a number of institutional investors have committed to purchase 2 percent of the shares in the IPO, said Euronext, which operates equity, fixed income and derivatives markets in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels and Lisbon, and has recently received approval to operate as a full exchange by Britain’s financial regulator.

IntercontinentalExchange acquired NYSE Euronext in a $11 billion deal last year, and the U.S. exchange group committed to spinning off Euronext.

European regulators approved ICE’s takeover of NYSE Euronext on condition it kept a 25 percent stake in Euronext for three years, or found appropriate investors to replace it.

ABN AMRO Bank, J.P. Morgan and Societe Generale are acting as joint global coordinators for the IPO.

Chief Executive Dominique Cerutti told reporters on a conference calls that he planned for a 65 percent free float, with 10 percent reserved for sale to retail investors.

The cornerstone investors holding about 1 percent each are French utility GDF Suez GSZ.PA and KBC Bank NV (KBC.BR).

($1 = 0.7345 Euros)