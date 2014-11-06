FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euronext's third-quarter revenue up 10 percent on strong listings, trading
November 6, 2014 / 7:47 AM / 3 years ago

Euronext's third-quarter revenue up 10 percent on strong listings, trading

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - European exchange group Euronext said on Thursday its third-quarter revenue rose more than 10 percent thanks to sustained listing activity and strong turnover from its cash trading and market data businesses.

Euronext, which operates exchanges in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, London and Lisbon, said third-party revenue - adjusted to take into account a change in a clearing agreement with LCH.Clearnet and other factors - was 112.3 million euros ($140.63 million) compared with 101.9 million euros a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Operating profit before exceptional items in the three months to Sept. 30 was 50 million euros, up 19.9 pct on an adjusted basis.

The exchange group said it had already made around 30 million euros of cost savings and that its plan to deliver savings of 60 million euros was 18 months ahead of schedule.

“We remain confident that the long term economic and regulatory cycle favourable for Euronext’s growth continues, despite some recent short term market turbulence,” Chief Executive Dominique Cerutti said in the statement.

Reporting by Clare Hutchison; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
