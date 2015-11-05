Euronext's core profit jumps on strong cash trading, listings

A stock market operator Euronext's universal analyst works in the market services surveillance room center at the new Euronext headquarters at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie near Paris, France, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

(Reuters) - European exchange group Euronext (ENX.PA) reported a 42 jump in third-quarter core earnings, thanks to sustained listing activity and strong turnover from cash trading.

Euronext, which operates exchanges in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, London and Lisbon, said its third-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose to 77.1 million euros ($83.7 million) from 54.1 million euros a year earlier.

Euronext, whose shares were up 8.3 percent at 1152 GMT on Thursday, said it expected full-year EBITDA margin at around 55 percent, up from the 45.8 percent it posted in 2014.

“We expected Euronext to exceed consensus expectations as evidenced by our higher-than-consensus forecasts, but the size of the beat is both surprising and pleasing and will lead to further consensus upgrades,” RBC Capital Markets analysts wrote in a note.

The company said third-party revenue rose 18.4 percent to 133 million euros in the quarter.

Growth came from listings, where revenue was up 50.2 percent at 19.8 million euros, driven by continued vigor in the initial public offering (IPO) market, including deals such as Altice NV’s (ATCA.AS) acquisition of U.S. cable TV operator Cablevision Systems Corp CVC.N and large cross-border operations, including LafargeHolcim LHN.VX.

Euronext also got a boost from a 31.4 percent rise in cash-trading turnover to 49.6 million euros.

The slowing Chinese economy, speculation around the September U.S. interest rate decision, commodity collapse and political instability in Brazil as well as a potential default situation in Greece increased market volatility, Euronext said.

The French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on Wednesday requested fines of at least 5 million euros ($5.44 million) on Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT.O) and 4 million euros on Euronext Paris in a high-frequency trading case, AFP reported. (bit.ly/1KYDwmD)

Euronext Paris strongly contests having breached any AMF rules, or its own professional obligations, the company said.

The facts of this case relate to activity on NYSE Euronext markets by a previous version of the company and date back over six years, Euronext’s interim CEO Jos Dijsselhof said in a media call.

NYSE Group Inc merged with Euronext in 2007 and in 2013 NYSE Euronext went on to be part of Intercontinental Exchange, which spun off Euronext last year. (reut.rs/1kv4o8o)

“The (potential) fine of 4 million euros is provisional and not the final amount. We will know the final outcome in about a month from now and on that basis and the fact that this is an ongoing matter, we will make no further comments on this subject,” Dijsselhof said on the call.

A spokesman for Virtu said on Wednesday the company was confident the market making strategies of Madison Tyler, a trading firm it acquired in 2011, were conducted in compliance French laws and regulations, without any intent to manipulate the market.

“We remain optimistic that the AMF enforcement committee after reviewing the facts and the law will be persuaded that our conduct and the conduct of Euronext was appropriate and no fine will be imposed,” the spokesman added.

($1 = 0.9206 euros)