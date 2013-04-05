FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French government contacts banks over Euronext: source
April 5, 2013 / 3:51 PM / 4 years ago

French government contacts banks over Euronext: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The French treasury has contacted French banks about buying into Euronext, which is due to be spun off in a public offering as part of IntercontinentalExchange’s (ICE.N) takeover of NYSE Euronext NYX.N, a source close to French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said.

So far the banks have shown little enthusiasm about taking significant stakes in the European stock exchange operator, the source said on Friday.

The source added that it was important for France to retain a clear influence over Euronext.

Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Editing by Christian Plumb

