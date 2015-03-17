France confirms to join China-led AIIB investment bank

PARIS (Reuters) - The French finance ministry said on Tuesday that France is joining the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), adding that Italy and Germany were on the same line.

The Financial Times earlier reported that France, Germany and Italy had agreed to follow Britain’s lead and join the new international development bank despite U.S. pressure to stay out of the institution, quoting European officials.

A finance ministry official said by telephone it “confirms France’s participation and highlights agreement between Germany, France and Italy” on the issue.