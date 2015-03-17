FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France confirms to join China-led AIIB investment bank
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 17, 2015 / 10:44 AM / 2 years ago

France confirms to join China-led AIIB investment bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The French finance ministry said on Tuesday that France is joining the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), adding that Italy and Germany were on the same line.

The Financial Times earlier reported that France, Germany and Italy had agreed to follow Britain’s lead and join the new international development bank despite U.S. pressure to stay out of the institution, quoting European officials.

A finance ministry official said by telephone it “confirms France’s participation and highlights agreement between Germany, France and Italy” on the issue.

Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou; Editing by Mark John

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.