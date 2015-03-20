FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Switzerland to take part in founding of AIIB bank
March 20, 2015 / 11:28 AM / in 3 years

Switzerland to take part in founding of AIIB bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland will participate in the establishment of a new international development bank backed by China, along with several other western European countries, the Swiss government said on Friday.

The Alpine nation will become a prospective founding member of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), subject to approval by the existing signatories, the government said in a statement.

The AIIB was launched in Beijing last year to support investment in Asia in transport, energy, telecommunications and other infrastructure. It is seen as a rival to the Western-dominated World Bank and a major plank in spreading China’s “soft power”.

Reporting By Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Hugh Lawson

