Paris attacks suspect to appear before French magistrates on Wednesday
April 27, 2016 / 8:19 AM / a year ago

Paris attacks suspect to appear before French magistrates on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Salah Abdeslam, suspected of playing a major part in the Paris attacks which killed 130 people, will appear before French magistrates on Wednesday with a view to being placed under formal investigation, the French public prosecutor said.

The prosecutor will request that he be held in custody, according to a statement.

The move comes after Abdeslam was extradited to France from Belgium earlier on Wednesday. The suspect arrived in France at 0705 GMT according to the prosecutor.

Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus

