a year ago
Belgian prosecutors say machete-wielding attacker may have been inspired by terrorism
#World News
August 7, 2016 / 1:21 PM / a year ago

Belgian prosecutors say machete-wielding attacker may have been inspired by terrorism

Belgian police officers stand guard outside the main police station after a machete-wielding man injured two female police officers before being shot in Charleroi, Belgium, August 6, 2016.Francois Lenoir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A machete-wielding assailant, who attacked and injured two female police officers in the southern city of Charleroi, is a 33-year-old Algerian who may have been inspired by terrorism, Belgian prosecutors said on Sunday.

The prosecutors identified the man as K.B. who has lived in Belgium since 2012 and has a criminal record.

"There are indications that the attack may have been inspired by a terrorist motive," the prosecutors said in a statement.

"He is known to police for criminal acts, not for

terrorism."

The assailant, who shouted "Allahu Akbar" (God is greatest), was shot after attacking the officers outside the police headquarters on Saturday, and subsequently died of his wounds.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
