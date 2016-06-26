FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Belgium arrests two over 'terrorist' activity
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 25, 2016 / 6:18 PM / a year ago

Belgium arrests two over 'terrorist' activity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgium arrested two people and charged them with "participating in activities of a terrorist group", federal prosecutors said on Saturday, part of wide-ranging investigations following the deadly attacks in Paris and Brussels that have been claimed by Islamic State.

The prosecution said in a statement police searched houses overnight in the towns of Verviers and Tournai. It identified the two arrested only as Arnaud C., born 1983, and E., a Belgian national. It gave no further details.

The prosecution statement made no reference to either the Paris or Brussels attacks that killed in 130 in the French capital last November and more than 30 in Belgium in March, 2016.

Last year, Belgium said it had dismantled an Islamic State cell in Verviers.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.