Belgium arrests two over 'terrorist' activity

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgium arrested two people and charged them with "participating in activities of a terrorist group", federal prosecutors said on Saturday, part of wide-ranging investigations following the deadly attacks in Paris and Brussels that have been claimed by Islamic State.

The prosecution said in a statement police searched houses overnight in the towns of Verviers and Tournai. It identified the two arrested only as Arnaud C., born 1983, and E., a Belgian national. It gave no further details.

The prosecution statement made no reference to either the Paris or Brussels attacks that killed in 130 in the French capital last November and more than 30 in Belgium in March, 2016.

Last year, Belgium said it had dismantled an Islamic State cell in Verviers.