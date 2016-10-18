FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgian police say Brussels hostage-taking over, no one injured
#World News
October 18, 2016 / 6:02 PM / 10 months ago

Belgian police say Brussels hostage-taking over, no one injured

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgian police said they detained a man who held about 15 people hostage in a supermarket on Tuesday evening in the Brussels suburb of Forest, adding that nobody was harmed.

Belgian public broadcaster RTBF said the man was armed with a knife. Another state broadcaster, VRT, said the incident might have been related to a failed robbery attempt.

It was not immediately clear if the man had surrendered or been overpowered.

There was no suggestion from police that the hostage-taker had Islamist links. Suicide attacks claimed by Islamic State killed 32 people in Brussels in March.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Angus MacSwan and John Stonestreet

