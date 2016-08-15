Man shot by police after opening fire in Belgian city Ghent: media

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - An unidentified man opened fire in the center of the Belgian city of Ghent on Monday before being shot by police, local media reported.

Ghent public prosecutors confirmed there had been a shooting in the city center at around 6:30 p.m. (1630 GMT), but declined to say how many people were involved, whether the gunman was being held or whether the incident was related to terrorism.

The man was shot three times in the leg and abdomen, according to broadcaster VTM. Belgium has been on a high security alert since Islamist suicide bombers killed 32 people at Brussels airport and a metro station in March.