a year ago
Two people charged in Belgium with terrorist offences
#World News
September 18, 2016 / 4:51 PM / a year ago

Two people charged in Belgium with terrorist offences

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A man and a woman detained on Friday have been charged with terrorist offences, although the woman has been freed under conditions, federal prosecutors said on Sunday.

Police searched three houses across the country, including one in Brussels, part of an ongoing investigation into what prosecutors said was a terrorist group.

The two were charged with participation in the activities of a terrorist group. The judge overseeing the case said the man was suspected of having given weapons training.

Prosecutors said there was no evidence that the activities involved planning a concrete attack.

Belgium has been at the heart of investigations into the militant attacks in Europe since the Paris attacks in November last year that were partly planned in Brussels. Militants later attacked Brussels airport and metro in March this year, killing 32 people.

Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Francesco Guarascio

