a year ago
Belgian charged with terror-related offences after stabbing police officers
#World News
October 6, 2016 / 4:55 PM / a year ago

Belgian charged with terror-related offences after stabbing police officers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Prosecutors charged a Belgian man, who stabbed two police officers, with attempted terror-related murder and being part of a terrorist group on Thursday and detained his brother.

The man, 43-year-old Belgian Hicham D, stabbed one officer in the neck and another in the stomach and broke the nose of a third. Named by media as Hicham Diop, he was then shot in the leg and taken to hospital.

Belgian media said Diop was a former soldier who may have had a grudge against the police after being hit accidentally by a police car in 2011.

His brother Aboubaker D, a Belgian born in 1970, was detained on Thursday afternoon. A special counter-terror judge will decide on Friday whether he should remain in custody.

Brussels is on high alert after bombings in March killed 32 people at the city's airport and in a subway carriage.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
