A Belgian soldier stands guard outside Brussels central railway station after a suicide bomber was shot dead by troops in Brussels, Belgium, June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS The Moroccan suspected of trying to explode a bomb in Brussels Central Station on Tuesday was a normal man who had plans to marry and become a taxi driver, his family told Belgian public broadcaster VRT.

Belgian prosecutors say Oussama Zariouh brought a bomb to the station and, after it failed to explode, was shot dead by a soldier as he ran toward a military patrol shouting "Allahu akbar" - God is greatest in Arabic. They say there were indications that he supported Islamic State.

The family said they planned to find a Belgian lawyer to look into the case.

"We want proof that he did this," said sister Imane. "I cannot believe that my brother wanted to commit suicide or would try to kill someone else. He was a sensitive person."

His family said Oussama showed no sign of being radicalized and could not believe he was a member of Islamic State.

"He was a moderate Muslim, a normal guy who listened to music and went out. He did pray sometimes, but also often did not. He was far from a extremist," his father said, adding that Oussama had clear plans for the future.

"He was due to come to Morocco this summer to marry. He was also going to change his job and start up as a taxi driver," he said.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)