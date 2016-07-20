FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Man in winter coat prompts bomb alert in boiling Brussels
#World News
July 20, 2016 / 2:22 PM / a year ago

Man in winter coat prompts bomb alert in boiling Brussels

Belgian police officers and the anti-bomb squad are pictured after a man was seen wearing a thick coat with wires protruding from underneath in central Brussels, July 20, 2016.Francois Lenoir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Police sealed off a Brussels square and called in bomb experts after a man was seen wearing a thick coat on a hot summer's day with wires protruding from underneath, but he turned out to be a student who said he was researching radiation levels.

"The way in which he reacted initially was not normal, which is why we had to use such measures," a police spokesman in the Belgian capital told reporters after Wednesday's incident.

He said the bomb squad had used a robot to carry out an initial check which revealed metal plates underneath the man's coat, further raising suspicions. The man was taken in for questioning.

Brussels airport was the site of an Islamist militant attack that killed 32 people in March. Authorities are on high alert before a national holiday on Thursday, which police fear could be a target after last week's attack on crowds celebrating Bastille Day in the French resort of Nice.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
