French expels Algerian man suspected of militant links

PARIS (Reuters) - France said it expelled an Algerian man on Thursday who was suspected of having links with jihadist networks.

Authorities on high alert after a string of militant attacks spotted Andelkrim Mostefai, detained him and sent back to Algeria, the interior ministry said.

He was not linked to the similarly named Ismael Omar Mostefai, one of the attackers inside Paris' Bataclan concert hall in November, a source at the ministry said.