a year ago
French police arrest one in relation to church attack: source
#World News
July 26, 2016 / 1:55 PM / a year ago

French police arrest one in relation to church attack: source

French CRS police secure a street near the church after a hostage-taking in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray near Rouen in Normandy, France, July 26, 2016. A priest was killed with a knife and another hostage seriously wounded in an attack on a church that was carried out by assailants linked to Islamic State.Pascal Rossignol

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French police have arrested one person in connection with the knife attack in a church in northern France, a source close to the inquiry said on Tuesday.

Earlier police shot dead two assailants who had taken hostages in the Normandy town of Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray and killed a priest and seriously wounded another hostage.

President Francois Hollande said the two attackers had pledged allegiance to militant group Islamic State.

Reporting by Chine Labbe; writing by; Leigh Thomas; editing by Richard Lough

