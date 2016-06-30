FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Belgium transfers Paris attacks suspect to France
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 30, 2016 / 11:44 AM / a year ago

Belgium transfers Paris attacks suspect to France

People walk past a street memorial for the victims of bomb attacks in Brussels metro and Brussels international airport of Zaventem, in Brussels, Belgium, March 28, 2016.Yves Herman

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - One of two men who drove to collect a key suspect in the Paris attacks the night after it occurred has been transferred to France from Belgium, Belgian federal prosecutors said on Thursday.

Hamza Attou, 21, was handed over to French authorities on Wednesday, Belgian prosecutors said in a brief statement, declining to give any details on the timing or manner of the transfer.

Attou drove hours after the Nov 13 attacks from Brussels with Mohamed Amri to pick up Salah Abdeslam, who was in Paris at the time and whose brother Brahim had blown himself up.

The three Brussels-based men were pulled over three times by French police on their return towards Belgium the following morning. Attou and Amri were picked up later that day, while Abdeslam was on the run until March 18.

Abdeslam has since been extradited to France. Amri remains in custody in Belgium, although is also the subject of a European arrest warrant issued by France.

Amri, 27, and Attou have previously admitted to driving from Brussels to Paris to fetch Abdeslam, but have denied any knowledge of what Abdeslam had been doing.

Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.