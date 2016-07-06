FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France puts two Paris attack suspects under formal investigation
July 6, 2016 / 7:02 PM / a year ago

France puts two Paris attack suspects under formal investigation

A banner to pay tribute to the victims of the Paris attacks is seen on the facade of the city hall in Alencon, France, November 25, 2015.Stephane Mahe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French magistrates on Wednesday put under formal investigation two men suspected of helping the main surviving suspect of the attacks that killed 130 people in Paris last November, a judicial source said.

Mohamed Amri and Ali Oulkadi were extradited earlier in the day from Belgium. Investigators say Amri drove to Paris shortly after the attacks to bring key suspect Salah Abdeslam back to Belgium. Oulkadi, a Frenchman who lived in Brussels, is accused of driving Abdeslam on Nov. 14.

Abdeslam, a French citizen who was born and raised in Belgium, was captured in Brussels after a four-month manhunt on March 18 and handed over to France on April 27.

The Paris bomb and shooting attacks were claimed by Islamic State, as were bombings at the Brussels airport and a metro station on March 22 that killed 32 people.

Reporting by Simon Carraud; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Larry King

