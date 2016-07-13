FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France has identified leader of Nov. 13 attacks, documents show
#World News
July 13, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

France has identified leader of Nov. 13 attacks, documents show

A banner to pay tribute to the victims of the Paris attacks is seen on the facade of the city hall in Alencon, France, November 25, 2015.Stephane Mahe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French authorities say they have identified the commander of the Nov. 13 Islamist militant attacks on Paris and know that Abdelhamid Abaaoud, cornered and killed days later by police, played a lesser role.

Newly published official documents cite testimony by Bernard Bajolet, France's head of external security, to a closed-door parliamentary inquiry into France's anti-terrorism activities held on May 24.

Bajolet did not identify who authorities now think was commander, or whether the person is alive or dead.

Abaaoud was initially described as the leader of the machinegun and suicide bomb attacks on the Bataclan music hall, Paris bars and restaurants, and the Stade de France soccer stadium, in which 130 people died.

"It is true that Abaaoud was a coordinator, but he was not the commander," Bajolet was quoted as saying. "We know who the commander is, but I will stay discreet on that point.

"We now have a good knowledge of the organogram ... We have made progress on these subjects, we therefore have an idea of the identity of the commander."

Parliament published recommendations of the inquiry last week and released its full report on Tuesday.

Reporting by Chine Labbe; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by Brian Love and Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
